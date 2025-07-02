Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PMNT Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Reeve Benaron, a 10% owner of $PMNT, bought 1,000,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $300,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.6%. Following this trade, they now own 5,851,995 shares of this class of $PMNT stock.
$PMNT Insider Trading Activity
$PMNT insiders have traded $PMNT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAX GOTTSCHALK has made 14 purchases buying 2,146,411 shares for an estimated $2,616,474 and 0 sales.
- REEVE BENARON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $300,000
$PMNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PMNT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 250,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,000
- MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 74,550 shares (+271.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,005
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 12,288 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,516
- CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. removed 11,000 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,100
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 54 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59
