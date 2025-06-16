Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PLYA Buys 6 Shares

Hotels Corp Hyatt, a 10% owner of $PLYA, bought 6 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $81. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 116,080,854 shares of this class of $PLYA stock.

$PLYA Insider Trading Activity

$PLYA insiders have traded $PLYA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOTELS CORP HYATT has made 2 purchases buying 996,593 shares for an estimated $13,454,005 and 0 sales.

$PLYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $PLYA stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

