Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PFBX Buys 534 Shares

JOSEPH STILWELL, a 10% owner of $PFBX, bought 534 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $10,279. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 192,528 shares of this class of $PFBX stock.

$PFBX Insider Trading Activity

$PFBX insiders have traded $PFBX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH STILWELL has made 11 purchases buying 44,917 shares for an estimated $816,336 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHEVIS SWETMAN (CEO/President) purchased 16,883 shares for an estimated $299,673

PADRICK D DENNIS has made 2 purchases buying 603 shares for an estimated $11,465 and 0 sales.

$PFBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $PFBX stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PINNACLE HOLDINGS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

