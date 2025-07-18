Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PETS Buys 31,701 Shares

Investments Ltd Silvercape, a 10% owner of $PETS, bought 31,701 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $99,858. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 2,342,931 shares of this class of $PETS stock.

$PETS Insider Trading Activity

$PETS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 7 purchases buying 325,000 shares for an estimated $1,374,425 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SANDRA YVETTE CAMPOS (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,463 shares for an estimated $200,090 .

. INVESTMENTS LTD SILVERCAPE has made 4 purchases buying 42,613 shares for an estimated $140,390 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PETS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $PETS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PETS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PETS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PETS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PETS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.