PETS

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PETS Buys 100,000 Shares

March 11, 2025 — 04:33 pm EDT

CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA, a 10% owner of $PETS, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $411,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,400,000 shares of this class of $PETS stock.

$PETS Insider Trading Activity

$PETS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 7 purchases buying 272,000 shares for an estimated $1,298,385 and 0 sales.
  • LESLIE C.G. CAMPBELL has made 11 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $324,635 and 0 sales.

$PETS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $PETS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

