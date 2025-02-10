Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PCT Buys 619,925 Shares

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA, a 10% owner of $PCT, bought 619,925 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $4,996,595. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 34,077,574 shares of this class of $PCT stock.

$PCT Insider Trading Activity

$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 2 purchases buying 4,884,318 shares for an estimated $24,996,598 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.