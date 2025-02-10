Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PCT Buys 619,925 Shares

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA, a 10% owner of $PCT, bought 619,925 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $4,996,595. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 34,077,574 shares of this class of $PCT stock.
$PCT Insider Trading Activity
$PCT insiders have traded $PCT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 2 purchases buying 4,884,318 shares for an estimated $24,996,598 and 0 sales.
$PCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PCT stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC added 4,264,393 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,511,733
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 3,328,505 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,620,797
- ABUNDANCE WEALTH COUNSELORS removed 2,672,142 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,389,455
- HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC added 1,783,885 shares (+249.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,946,907
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,200,000 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,400,000
- APPIAN WAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 850,426 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,079,047
- SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 713,664 shares (+67.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,779,808
