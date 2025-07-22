Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PBT Buys 22,000 Shares

ERIC L OLIVER, a 10% owner of $PBT, bought 22,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $255,639. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 6,088,000 shares of this class of $PBT stock.

$PBT Insider Trading Activity

$PBT insiders have traded $PBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC L OLIVER has made 14 purchases buying 112,507 shares for an estimated $1,358,195 and 0 sales.

$PBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $PBT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

