Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PASG Buys 13,123 Shares

Capital Management LP Lynx1, a 10% owner of $PASG, bought 13,123 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $71,337. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.8%. Following this trade, they now own 475,971 shares of this class of $PASG stock.

$PASG Insider Trading Activity

$PASG insiders have traded $PASG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PASG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP LYNX1 has made 3 purchases buying 128,848 shares for an estimated $733,825 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 968,283 shares for an estimated $325,673 .

. KATHLEEN BORTHWICK (CFO) sold 3,183 shares for an estimated $1,685

$PASG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $PASG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PASG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PASG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

