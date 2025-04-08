Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PANL Buys 75,000 Shares

Shipping Inc. Strategic, a 10% owner of $PANL, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $312,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 18,504,342 shares of this class of $PANL stock.

$PANL Insider Trading Activity

$PANL insiders have traded $PANL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIPPING INC. STRATEGIC has made 3 purchases buying 145,000 shares for an estimated $600,200 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PANL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $PANL stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.