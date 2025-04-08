Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $PANL Buys 75,000 Shares

Shipping Inc. Strategic, a 10% owner of $PANL, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $312,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 18,504,342 shares of this class of $PANL stock.
$PANL Insider Trading Activity
$PANL insiders have traded $PANL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHIPPING INC. STRATEGIC has made 3 purchases buying 145,000 shares for an estimated $600,200 and 0 sales.
$PANL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $PANL stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 607,147 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,254,307
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 249,917 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,339,555
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 185,650 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $995,084
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 127,349 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,590
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 122,800 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,208
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 105,965 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,972
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 105,200 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $563,872
