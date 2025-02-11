Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $OXY Buys 763,017 Shares

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE, a 10% owner of $OXY, bought 763,017 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $35,724,074. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 264,941,431 shares of this class of $OXY stock.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 545 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 657 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

