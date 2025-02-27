Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ORKA Buys 88,794 Shares

Healthcare Capital Partners III, L.P. Venrock, a 10% owner of $ORKA, bought 88,794 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,015,803. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 4,148,428 shares of this class of $ORKA stock.

$ORKA Insider Trading Activity

$ORKA insiders have traded $ORKA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORKA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 5 purchases buying 122,882 shares for an estimated $1,407,367 and 0 sales.

