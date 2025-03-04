Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $OMI Buys 1,738,511 Shares

Capital Management, LLC Coliseum, a 10% owner of $OMI, bought 1,738,511 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $16,324,618. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.5%. Following this trade, they now own 9,469,698 shares of this class of $OMI stock.

$OMI Insider Trading Activity

$OMI insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 3 purchases buying 2,893,412 shares for an estimated $27,386,158 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN A LEON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,282 shares for an estimated $62,433

SNEHASHISH SARKAR sold 2,055 shares for an estimated $25,194

$OMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $OMI stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

