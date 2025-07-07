Stocks
Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $OFIX Buys 1,250 Shares

July 07, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Capital Management, LP Engine, a 10% owner of $OFIX, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $13,881. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,546,057 shares of this class of $OFIX stock.

$OFIX Insider Trading Activity

$OFIX insiders have traded $OFIX stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP ENGINE has made 4 purchases buying 101,250 shares for an estimated $1,244,881 and 0 sales.
  • MASSIMO CALAFIORE (President & CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $125,399 and 2 sales selling 19,281 shares for an estimated $327,375.
  • JULIE ANDREWS (CFO) sold 4,655 shares for an estimated $83,277
  • ALAN LEE BAZAAR has made 3 purchases buying 6,240 shares for an estimated $74,861 and 0 sales.
  • LUCAS VITALE (CP&BOO) sold 4,287 shares for an estimated $71,164
  • JORGE ANDRES CEDRON (CLO) sold 3,816 shares for an estimated $50,790
  • GEOFFREY C GILLESPIE (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,277 shares for an estimated $39,318.
  • AVIVA MCPHERRON (Pres, Global Ops & Qual) sold 3,728 shares for an estimated $39,181
  • MAX REINHARDT (President, Global Spine) sold 1,643 shares for an estimated $19,124

$OFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OFIX stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

