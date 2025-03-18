Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NZF Buys 8,100 Shares

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK, a 10% owner of $NZF, bought 8,100 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $100,812. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,100 shares of this class of $NZF stock.

$NZF Insider Trading Activity

$NZF insiders have traded $NZF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NZF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK has made 5 purchases buying 14,949 shares for an estimated $187,479 and 6 sales selling 14,949 shares for an estimated $185,390.

$NZF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NZF stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

