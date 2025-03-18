Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NZF Buys 8,100 Shares

OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK, a 10% owner of $NZF, bought 8,100 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $100,812. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,100 shares of this class of $NZF stock.
$NZF Insider Trading Activity
$NZF insiders have traded $NZF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NZF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ BANK has made 5 purchases buying 14,949 shares for an estimated $187,479 and 6 sales selling 14,949 shares for an estimated $185,390.
$NZF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NZF stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,471,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,275,025
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,150,904 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,006,501
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,020,773 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,422,807
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 637,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,351,433
- ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 553,839 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,740,220
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 536,001 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,523,132
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. added 503,016 shares (+407.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,589,509
