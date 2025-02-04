Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NYC Buys 1,467 Shares

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH, a 10% owner of $NYC, bought 1,467 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $15,036. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 953,310 shares of this class of $NYC stock.

$NYC Insider Trading Activity

$NYC insiders have traded $NYC stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 36 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 36 purchases buying 44,325 shares for an estimated $406,966 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD M JR. WEIL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,778 shares for an estimated $25,031.

$NYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $NYC stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

