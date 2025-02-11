Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NVCT Buys 240,000 Shares

Marlio Charles Mosseri, a 10% owner of $NVCT, bought 240,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $1,200,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,884,121 shares of this class of $NVCT stock.
$NVCT Insider Trading Activity
$NVCT insiders have traded $NVCT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARLIO CHARLES MOSSERI has made 2 purchases buying 257,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,900 and 0 sales.
- RON BENTSUR (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $119,325 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL J. CARSON (Vice President, Finance) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $22,478
- ENRIQUE PORADOSU (Chief Science & Business Off) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $9,980
$NVCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $NVCT stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALDWIN WEALTH PARTNERS LLC/MA added 181,831 shares (+104.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $983,705
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 61,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $387,275
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 58,700 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $369,223
- IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT removed 55,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,605
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 50,960 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $320,538
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 34,574 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $217,470
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 26,489 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $166,615
