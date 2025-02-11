Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NVCT Buys 240,000 Shares

Marlio Charles Mosseri, a 10% owner of $NVCT, bought 240,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $1,200,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,884,121 shares of this class of $NVCT stock.

$NVCT Insider Trading Activity

$NVCT insiders have traded $NVCT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLIO CHARLES MOSSERI has made 2 purchases buying 257,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RON BENTSUR (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $119,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J. CARSON (Vice President, Finance) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $22,478

ENRIQUE PORADOSU (Chief Science & Business Off) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $9,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $NVCT stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.