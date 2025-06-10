Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NNUP Buys 195,851 Shares

JOSEPH S STEINBERG, a 10% owner of $NNUP, bought 195,851 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $215,436. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.7%. Following this trade, they now own 1,445,851 shares of this class of $NNUP stock.

$NNUP Insider Trading Activity

$NNUP insiders have traded $NNUP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST purchased 195,852 shares for an estimated $215,437

MATTHEW C. WINGER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 101,416 shares for an estimated $111,557

