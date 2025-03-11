News & Insights

NCMI

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NCMI Buys 127,230 Shares

March 11, 2025 — 09:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Capital Ltd Blantyre, a 10% owner of $NCMI, bought 127,230 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $651,417. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,233,501 shares of this class of $NCMI stock.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.
  • THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 178,610 shares for an estimated $1,165,499.
  • RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,501 shares for an estimated $465,477.
  • MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 23,742 shares for an estimated $154,501
  • CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) sold 7,332 shares for an estimated $47,712

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

