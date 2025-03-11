Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NCMI Buys 127,230 Shares

Capital Ltd Blantyre, a 10% owner of $NCMI, bought 127,230 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $651,417. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,233,501 shares of this class of $NCMI stock.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 178,610 shares for an estimated $1,165,499 .

. RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,501 shares for an estimated $465,477 .

. MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) sold 23,742 shares for an estimated $154,501

CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) sold 7,332 shares for an estimated $47,712

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

