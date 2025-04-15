Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $NBY Buys 31,703 Shares

POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS LP POPLAR, a 10% owner of $NBY, bought 31,703 shares of the company on 01-27-2025 for an estimated $21,875. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.1%. Following this trade, they now own 550,000 shares of this class of $NBY stock.

$NBY Insider Trading Activity

$NBY insiders have traded $NBY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS LP POPLAR has made 2 purchases buying 102,388 shares for an estimated $67,700 and 0 sales.

