Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MMLP Buys 7,604 Shares

Product Sales LLC Martin, a 10% owner of $MMLP, bought 7,604 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $27,582. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 1,235,303 shares of this class of $MMLP stock.

$MMLP Insider Trading Activity

$MMLP insiders have traded $MMLP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRODUCT SALES LLC MARTIN has made 12 purchases buying 213,304 shares for an estimated $766,315 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT D BONDURANT (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 215 shares for an estimated $805 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOT A SHOUP (Senior VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 74 shares for an estimated $278 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RUBEN S MARTIN has made 2 purchases buying 41 shares for an estimated $156 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARON L TAYLOR (Executive Vice President / CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 40 shares for an estimated $149 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RANDALL TAUSCHER (Executive Vice President/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 36 shares for an estimated $136 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRIS H BOOTH (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 0 shares for an estimated $2 and 0 sales.

$MMLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $MMLP stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

