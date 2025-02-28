News & Insights

Stocks
MMLP

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MMLP Buys 29,452 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Product Sales LLC Martin, a 10% owner of $MMLP, bought 29,452 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $108,722. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,185,219 shares of this class of $MMLP stock.

$MMLP Insider Trading Activity

$MMLP insiders have traded $MMLP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PRODUCT SALES LLC MARTIN has made 9 purchases buying 169,967 shares for an estimated $609,678 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT D BONDURANT (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 215 shares for an estimated $805 and 0 sales.
  • SCOT A SHOUP (Senior VP Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 74 shares for an estimated $278 and 0 sales.
  • RUBEN S MARTIN has made 2 purchases buying 41 shares for an estimated $156 and 0 sales.
  • SHARON L TAYLOR (Executive Vice President / CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 40 shares for an estimated $149 and 0 sales.
  • RANDALL TAUSCHER (Executive Vice President/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 36 shares for an estimated $136 and 0 sales.
  • CHRIS H BOOTH (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 0 shares for an estimated $2 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $MMLP stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MMLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.