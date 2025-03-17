News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MLYS Buys 600,000 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

BioCapital GP, LLC Samsara, a 10% owner of $MLYS, bought 600,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $8,100,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 5,674,916 shares of this class of $MLYS stock.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996
  • SRINIVAS AKKARAJU purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000
  • BIOCAPITAL GP, LLC SAMSARA purchased 600,000 shares for an estimated $8,100,000
  • DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463.
  • JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515.
  • ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

