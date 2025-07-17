Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MHH Buys 3,068 Shares

STEVEN A SHAW, a 10% owner of $MHH, bought 3,068 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $24,237. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,322,468 shares of this class of $MHH stock.

$MHH Insider Trading Activity

$MHH insiders have traded $MHH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN A SHAW has made 3 purchases buying 3,868 shares for an estimated $30,583 and 0 sales.

$MHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $MHH stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

