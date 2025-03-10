Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MEGI Buys 4,999 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $MEGI, bought 4,999 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $62,437. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 5,789,728 shares of this class of $MEGI stock.

$MEGI Insider Trading Activity

$MEGI insiders have traded $MEGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MEGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 3 purchases buying 59,468 shares for an estimated $726,742 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEREMY ANAGNOS has made 2 purchases buying 400 shares for an estimated $5,596 and 0 sales.

$MEGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $MEGI stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

