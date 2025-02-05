Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MAV Buys 1,215 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $MAV, bought 1,215 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $10,376. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,922,889 shares of this class of $MAV stock.
$MAV Insider Trading Activity
$MAV insiders have traded $MAV stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 49 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 49 purchases buying 848,772 shares for an estimated $7,283,355 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MAV stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 442,851 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,914,802
- HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 295,281 shares (+114.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,489,218
- WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC removed 269,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,379,657
- CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD added 240,996 shares (+91.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,130,404
- ATLAS WEALTH LLC removed 218,529 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,931,796
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 199,614 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,764,587
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 154,622 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,366,858
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.