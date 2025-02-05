News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MAV Buys 1,215 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 09:45 am EST

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $MAV, bought 1,215 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $10,376. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,922,889 shares of this class of $MAV stock.

$MAV Insider Trading Activity

$MAV insiders have traded $MAV stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 49 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 49 purchases buying 848,772 shares for an estimated $7,283,355 and 0 sales.

$MAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MAV stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

