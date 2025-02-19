Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $LSMG Buys 1,357,158 Shares

MARK WALMESLEY, a 10% owner of $LSMG, bought 1,357,158 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $169,644. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 99,187,076 shares of this class of $LSMG stock.

$LSMG Insider Trading Activity

$LSMG insiders have traded $LSMG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK WALMESLEY has made 2 purchases buying 1,457,158 shares for an estimated $169,944 and 0 sales.

