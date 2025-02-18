Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $LGCY Buys 2,000 Shares

ROBERT DEROSE, a 10% owner of $LGCY, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $16,580. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,094,974 shares of this class of $LGCY stock.

$LGCY Insider Trading Activity

$LGCY insiders have traded $LGCY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DEROSE has made 11 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $233,190 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAGHEB MILAD (Chief Academic Officer) purchased 335 shares for an estimated $1,956

