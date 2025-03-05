Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $LCLC Buys 34,800 Shares

PARTNERS LLLP EDCO, a 10% owner of $LCLC, bought 34,800 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $132,240. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,100,119 shares of this class of $LCLC stock.

$LCLC Insider Trading Activity

$LCLC insiders have traded $LCLC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCLC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS LLLP EDCO purchased 34,800 shares for an estimated $132,240

