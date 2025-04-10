Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $KVYO Buys 3,900 Shares

Jeff Fagnan, a 10% owner of $KVYO, bought 3,900 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $100,503. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 3,900 shares of this class of $KVYO stock.

$KVYO Insider Trading Activity

$KVYO insiders have traded $KVYO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,253,293 shares for an estimated $261,244,206 .

. AMANDA WHALEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,888,946 .

. LANDON EDMOND (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,300 .

. STEPHEN ERIC ROWLAND (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 68,432 shares for an estimated $2,483,733 .

. JEFF FAGNAN has made 2 purchases buying 17,415 shares for an estimated $602,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARMEL GALVIN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,531 shares for an estimated $465,107.

$KVYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $KVYO stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KVYO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KVYO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

$KVYO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVYO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KVYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $41.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $46.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $45.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $45.0 on 10/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

