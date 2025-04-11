Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $KROS Buys 500,000 Shares

Capital Management, LLC ADAR1, a 10% owner of $KROS, bought 500,000 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $5,165,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,318,404 shares of this class of $KROS stock.

$KROS Insider Trading Activity

$KROS insiders have traded $KROS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC ADAR1 has made 5 purchases buying 934,258 shares for an estimated $9,464,512 and 0 sales.

$KROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $KROS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KROS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KROS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

$KROS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KROS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KROS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $107.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

