Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $KFII Buys 495,447 Shares

Growth Acquisition LLC II K&F, a 10% owner of $KFII, bought 495,447 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $4,954,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 495,447 shares of this class of $KFII stock.

$KFII Insider Trading Activity

$KFII insiders have traded $KFII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

