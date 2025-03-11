Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $JFB Buys 96,970 Shares

Lisa Ann Basile, a 10% owner of $JFB, bought 96,970 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $400,001. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,346,970 shares of this class of $JFB stock.

$JFB Insider Trading Activity

$JFB insiders have traded $JFB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA ANN BASILE has made 2 purchases buying 193,940 shares for an estimated $800,002 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.