Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $JETMF Buys 283,723 Shares

Oak Partners, LLC Red, a 10% owner of $JETMF, bought 283,723 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $206,834. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.9%. Following this trade, they now own 2,896,169 shares of this class of $JETMF stock.

$JETMF Insider Trading Activity

$JETMF insiders have traded $JETMF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JETMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OAK PARTNERS, LLC RED has made 6 purchases buying 3,561,630 shares for an estimated $1,913,737 and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 .

and 2 sales selling 1,162,500 shares for an estimated . KRZYSZTOF W. JAMROZ has made 2 purchases buying 1,162,500 shares for an estimated $534,750 and 0 sales.

