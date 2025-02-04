Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $IOR Buys 21,678 Shares

REALTY INVESTORS INC TRANSCONTINENTAL, a 10% owner of $IOR, bought 21,678 shares of the company on 01-29-2025 for an estimated $390,204. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,403,248 shares of this class of $IOR stock.

$IOR Insider Trading Activity

$IOR insiders have traded $IOR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REALTY INVESTORS INC TRANSCONTINENTAL purchased 21,678 shares for an estimated $390,204

$IOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $IOR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

