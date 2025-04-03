Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $IMG Buys 3,074,590 Shares

Tech Inc YY, a 10% owner of $IMG, bought 3,074,590 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $1,598,786. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 75.9%. Following this trade, they now own 7,125,872 shares of this class of $IMG stock.

$IMG Insider Trading Activity

$IMG insiders have traded $IMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TECH INC YY purchased 3,074,590 shares for an estimated $1,598,786

INVESTMENT LTD. JOYER purchased 3,074,590 shares for an estimated $1,598,786

CO., LTD VMADE purchased 2,937,787 shares for an estimated $1,527,649

BUSINESS TRADING CO., LTD. DADA purchased 2,529,236 shares for an estimated $1,315,202

