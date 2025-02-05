Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $GMGI Buys 55,313 Shares

Aleksandar Milovanovic, a 10% owner of $GMGI, bought 55,313 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $108,966. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 77,889,616 shares of this class of $GMGI stock.

$GMGI Insider Trading Activity

$GMGI insiders have traded $GMGI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEKSANDAR MILOVANOVIC has made 9 purchases buying 234,909 shares for an estimated $531,946 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS MCCHESNEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $27,250.

$GMGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $GMGI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

