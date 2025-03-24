News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $GDRZF Buys 331,900 Shares

March 24, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

Capital, LLC Camac, a 10% owner of $GDRZF, bought 331,900 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $688,592. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.6%. Following this trade, they now own 9,514,753 shares of this class of $GDRZF stock.

$GDRZF Insider Trading Activity

$GDRZF insiders have traded $GDRZF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDRZF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL, LLC CAMAC has made 10 purchases buying 1,032,131 shares for an estimated $4,775,353 and 0 sales.

