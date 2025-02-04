News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $FLWS Buys 480,000 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 05:05 pm EST

February 04, 2025 — 05:05 pm EST

1 Investments, LLC Fund, a 10% owner of $FLWS, bought 480,000 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $3,817,776. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.3%. Following this trade, they now own 5,634,769 shares of this class of $FLWS stock.

$FLWS Insider Trading Activity

$FLWS insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 16 purchases buying 1,705,105 shares for an estimated $13,349,929 and 1 sale selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $312,116.
  • ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $22,110

$FLWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $FLWS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

