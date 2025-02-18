Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $FLWS Buys 1,000 Shares

1 Investments, LLC Fund, a 10% owner of $FLWS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $8,663. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 6,400,969 shares of this class of $FLWS stock.
$FLWS insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 27 purchases buying 2,226,605 shares for an estimated $17,559,534 and 1 sale selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $312,116.
- ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $22,110
$FLWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $FLWS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,143,027 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,338,530
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 464,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,794,148
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 461,000 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,766,370
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 416,949 shares (+463.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,406,473
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 307,983 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,516,221
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 279,377 shares (+691.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,282,510
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 215,978 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,764,540
