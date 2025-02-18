Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $FLWS Buys 1,000 Shares

1 Investments, LLC Fund, a 10% owner of $FLWS, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $8,663. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 6,400,969 shares of this class of $FLWS stock.

$FLWS Insider Trading Activity

$FLWS insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 27 purchases buying 2,226,605 shares for an estimated $17,559,534 and 1 sale selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $312,116 .

and 1 sale selling 40,000 shares for an estimated . ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $22,110

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $FLWS stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.