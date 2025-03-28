Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $FG Buys 4,500,000 Shares

National Financial, Inc. Fidelity, a 10% owner of $FG, bought 4,500,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $151,200,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 110,483,243 shares of this class of $FG stock.
$FG Insider Trading Activity
$FG insiders have traded $FG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIDELITY purchased 4,500,000 shares for an estimated $151,200,000
- CHRISTOPHER O BLUNT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,066,342 and 0 sales.
- CELINA J. WANG DOKA purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $105,720
- LEENA PUNJABI (Chief Investment Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $58,762
$FG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $FG stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 56,073 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,323,665
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 55,729 shares (-1.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,309,409
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 42,081 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,743,836
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 39,976 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,656,605
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 38,576 shares (+83.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,598,589
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 38,185 shares (+311.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,582,386
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 32,669 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,353,803
