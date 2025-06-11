Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ERNA Buys 21,241,163 Shares

Charles Cherington, a 10% owner of $ERNA, bought 21,241,163 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $2,221,825. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 104.0%. Following this trade, they now own 41,659,743 shares of this class of $ERNA stock.

$ERNA Insider Trading Activity

$ERNA insiders have traded $ERNA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ERNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES CHERINGTON has made 2 purchases buying 25,009,560 shares for an estimated $2,615,999 and 0 sales.

$ERNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ERNA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

