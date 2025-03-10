News & Insights

Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ENX Buys 9,500 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $ENX, bought 9,500 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $93,004. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 3,456,439 shares of this class of $ENX stock.

$ENX Insider Trading Activity

$ENX insiders have traded $ENX stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 39 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 39 purchases buying 393,769 shares for an estimated $3,809,182 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ENX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


