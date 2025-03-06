Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $ENX Buys 6,392 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $ENX, bought 6,392 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $62,705. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 3,411,492 shares of this class of $ENX stock.

$ENX Insider Trading Activity

$ENX insiders have traded $ENX stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 37 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 37 purchases buying 367,026 shares for an estimated $3,546,851 and 0 sales.

$ENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ENX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

