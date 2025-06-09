Stocks
Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $DLHC Buys 17,160 Shares

June 09, 2025 — 05:31 pm EDT

Brook Asset Management LLC Mink, a 10% owner of $DLHC, bought 17,160 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $93,951. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,494,902 shares of this class of $DLHC stock.

$DLHC Insider Trading Activity

$DLHC insiders have traded $DLHC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BROOK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC MINK has made 25 purchases buying 182,562 shares for an estimated $825,070 and 0 sales.
  • ZACHARY PARKER (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,700
  • KATHRYN M. JOHNBULL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600

$DLHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $DLHC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

