Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CVI Buys 77 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $CVI, bought 77 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,405. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 68,534,270 shares of this class of $CVI stock.

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 12 purchases buying 1,841,889 shares for an estimated $33,363,057 and 0 sales.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/10/2024

$CVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $21.0 on 10/10/2024

