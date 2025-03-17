Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CVI Buys 77 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $CVI, bought 77 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,405. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 68,534,270 shares of this class of $CVI stock.
$CVI Insider Trading Activity
$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL C ICAHN has made 12 purchases buying 1,841,889 shares for an estimated $33,363,057 and 0 sales.
$CVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,306,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,188,907
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 740,948 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,885,365
- TOWLE & CO removed 726,068 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,606,514
- UBS GROUP AG added 629,785 shares (+638.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,802,170
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 601,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,264,613
- NORGES BANK removed 408,813 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,661,155
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 329,923 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,182,757
$CVI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/10/2024
$CVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 11/06/2024
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $21.0 on 10/10/2024
