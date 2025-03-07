Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CVI Buys 122,049 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $CVI, bought 122,049 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $2,177,354. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 68,069,902 shares of this class of $CVI stock.

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 7 purchases buying 1,458,691 shares for an estimated $26,431,903 and 0 sales.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

