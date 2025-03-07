Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CVI Buys 122,049 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $CVI, bought 122,049 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $2,177,354. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 68,069,902 shares of this class of $CVI stock.
$CVI Insider Trading Activity
$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL C ICAHN has made 7 purchases buying 1,458,691 shares for an estimated $26,431,903 and 0 sales.
$CVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,306,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,188,907
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 740,948 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,885,365
- TOWLE & CO removed 726,068 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,606,514
- UBS GROUP AG added 629,785 shares (+638.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,802,170
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 601,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,264,613
- NORGES BANK removed 408,813 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,661,155
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 329,923 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,182,757
