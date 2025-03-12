Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CULP Buys 66,663 Shares

Aron R. English, a 10% owner of $CULP, bought 66,663 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $333,128. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,705,227 shares of this class of $CULP stock.

$CULP Insider Trading Activity

$CULP insiders have traded $CULP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CULP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARON R. ENGLISH has made 13 purchases buying 359,414 shares for an estimated $2,059,125 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GEORGE IV CULP (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 22,509 shares for an estimated $115,278 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARON A DECKER purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $29,950

MARY ELIZABETH HUNSBERGER (President, Upholstery Fabrics) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $27,750

JOHN ALLEN BAUGH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,750

KIMBERLY BULLOCK GATLING purchased 2,090 shares for an estimated $12,181

$CULP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CULP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

