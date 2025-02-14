Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CSPI Buys 98 Shares

JOSEPH R NERGES, a 10% owner of $CSPI, bought 98 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,866. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,380,659 shares of this class of $CSPI stock.
$CSPI Insider Trading Activity
$CSPI insiders have traded $CSPI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH R NERGES has made 7 purchases buying 2,998 shares for an estimated $58,081 and 0 sales.
- C SHELTON JAMES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $42,590.
$CSPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CSPI stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS added 65,132 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $846,064
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 54,579 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $877,084
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 51,787 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,217
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 26,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $340,597
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 23,550 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,448
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 22,863 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $296,990
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 19,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,644
