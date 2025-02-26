Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CSPI Buys 699 Shares

JOSEPH R NERGES, a 10% owner of $CSPI, bought 699 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $11,009. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,382,813 shares of this class of $CSPI stock.

$CSPI Insider Trading Activity

$CSPI insiders have traded $CSPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R NERGES has made 16 purchases buying 5,452 shares for an estimated $97,106 and 0 sales.

$CSPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CSPI stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

