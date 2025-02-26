Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CSPI Buys 699 Shares

JOSEPH R NERGES, a 10% owner of $CSPI, bought 699 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $11,009. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,382,813 shares of this class of $CSPI stock.
$CSPI Insider Trading Activity
$CSPI insiders have traded $CSPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH R NERGES has made 16 purchases buying 5,452 shares for an estimated $97,106 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CSPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CSPI stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS added 102,544 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,647,882
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 98,778 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,587,362
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 54,579 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $877,084
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 51,787 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,217
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 23,550 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,448
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 19,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,644
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 17,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,456
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.