Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $CDXS Buys 7 Shares

Management Inc. Opaleye, a 10% owner of $CDXS, bought 7 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $17. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 9,157,077 shares of this class of $CDXS stock.

$CDXS Insider Trading Activity

$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 17 purchases buying 657,930 shares for an estimated $2,039,855 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.